52pc of agri lands has been laid in India: Sadguru to Santosh

Hyderabad: Stating that 52 per cent of Agriculture lands have become barren lands in India, noted spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev said that the sterile lands turned up as a big problem and cautioned the agricultural crisis was looming large if the soil was not protected in the coming days.

Sadguru explained the achievement of 'Save Soil' movement in the letter written to Green India Challenge Founder J Santosh Kumar. Sadguru said that he embarked on a big rally on a 30,000 km stretch for 100 days in Central Asia, Middle East and India and educated 3.9 billion people about the importance of Save Soil. He hoped that the TRS MP Santosh Kumar would take forward the message of save soil movement.

Responding to the letter, Santosh Kumar said that Save Soil was a wonderful programme and it was the reason the Green India Challenge also joined as part of the movement in Hyderabad.

Santosh asserted the only panacea to protect the soil is the plantation programme.