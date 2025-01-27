Live
55 Complaints Addressed in Prajavani Program, District Collector Directs Swift Action
District Collector B. M. Santosh instructed officials to resolve the complaints received in the Prajavani program promptly.
The Prajavani program, held on Monday at the Integrated District Office Complex Meeting Hall, received a total of 55 complaints. People from various parts of the district submitted their grievances and petitions to the Collector, along with Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao. The complainants requested their issues to be addressed.
The Collector instructed the officials to ensure that the petitions are not kept pending and are regularly reviewed to resolve the problems faced by the public.
Officials from various departments attended the program.
