6 chain snatching cases reported in Hyderabad withing 2 hours

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the residents of Hyderabad after six cases of chain snatching were reported in the city within a span of two hours on Saturday morning. According to the sources, two chain-snatching cases were reported in Uppal and one each at Chilkalguda, Osmania University, Nacharam and Ramgopalpet.

The police under tri commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda raised a high alert and are searching for the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Police suspect that an interstate gang from Delhi are behind the crime and are suspecting that they used the stolen motorcycles.