6 months and no pay! CITU demands immediate payment of pending salaries for 104 employees

Gadwal: The 104 Employees’ Association (affiliated with CITU) demanded the immediate payment of pending salaries to 104 employees. District President Beechupalli submitted a memorandum to the District Collector at the Collector’s office on Saturday, urging the release of arrears.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that employees working in the Health Department under the 104 programme had not received their salaries for six months, up to October 2024. Despite numerous protests, the government issued G.O. Rt. No. 706 on December 4, announcing the release of funds. However, even after the release of funds, the pending salaries have not been paid, causing severe distress among employees.

The association expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s negligence, highlighting the difficulties faced by employees and their families due to the lack of salaries. They criticized the administration for burdening employees with additional work while delaying payments under various pretexts.

The employees also raised concerns about their job security. They mentioned that the government had assured them of adjustments to the Director of Medical Education (DME) institutes in their respective districts. However, no orders have been issued to implement this decision, leaving employees in a state of uncertainty.

The association recalled that their earlier protests led to a positive response from the government regarding transfers to DME-affiliated hospitals within their home districts. However, no actions have been taken in this regard.

They demanded the immediate release of Rs 12.56 crores pending across the state for 104 employees. The association warned of large-scale protests under the leadership of CITU if their demands were not addressed promptly.