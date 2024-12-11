62% of grievances in Prajavani solved in 1 yr

Hyderabad: About 62 per cent of the grievances were resolved in the Prajavani programme launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 8 last year at Praja Bhavan.

Citizens personally submitted their petitions at Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday, fostering direct interaction with the administration. The key feature of Prajavani is that any citizen can visit to submit their grievances in person where a cabinet-ranked Planning Board Vice Chairman and senior officials are available to offer prompt support in cases that needed immediate assistance. Each petitioner receives an acknowledgment with a unique ID to track grievance progress.

According to the officials, 84 Prajavani sessions were conducted from December 8, 2023 to December 9, 2024 and 82,955 petitions were registered, 43,272 petitions were registered as grievances and 62 per cent of these petitions which is 27,215 were resolved/processed. The official said that 4,713 were registered employees service matters. Remaining 34970 were fresh applications for different Government schemes or benefits. These applications were forwarded to concerned departments to process as per Praja Palana programme guidelines or as per relevant Government scheme guidelines.

Listing out a few success stories, the official said that a woman named Tania, who had twin babies, received life saving support. Tania approached for financial assistance when her twin babies, born prematurely with severe health complications, needed urgent medical care. Despite the challenges, continuous support was ensured through collaboration with the hospital and mobilisation of financial resources from CMRF, CSR, and crowdfunding. Through persistent efforts, one of the babies made a full recovery and was discharged in good health.

In another case, one individual got his patta pass book after 46 years. Kommanaboina Pichaiah was struggling for 46 years to obtain his Patta Pass Book for land assigned to him. Despite numerous attempts, his efforts were unsuccessful until Prajavani intervened. After persistent follow-up, the Patta Pass Book was finally issued by the Tahsildar, bringing relief to the farmer after decades of waiting.