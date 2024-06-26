  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

62.5 MW TPP to come up at Ramagundam: Bhatti

62.5 MW TPP to come up at Ramagundam: Bhatti
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that a 62.5 megawatt modern thermal power plant would be set up in...

Hyderabad: State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that a 62.5 megawatt modern thermal power plant would be set up in Ramagundam. Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress peoples’ representatives from the Karimnagar district submitted a representation to the Energy Minister requesting him to expedite the process of setting up power plant in Ramagundam.

Responding to the request, Bhatti said as promised, the State government would build a power plant in Ramagundam region soon. “A power plant in the Ramagundam area is a long pending demand of the people. We will take measures to fulfil the dreams of the people,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X