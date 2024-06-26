62.5 MW TPP to come up at Ramagundam: Bhatti

Hyderabad: State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that a 62.5 megawatt modern thermal power plant would be set up in Ramagundam. Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress peoples’ representatives from the Karimnagar district submitted a representation to the Energy Minister requesting him to expedite the process of setting up power plant in Ramagundam.

Responding to the request, Bhatti said as promised, the State government would build a power plant in Ramagundam region soon. “A power plant in the Ramagundam area is a long pending demand of the people. We will take measures to fulfil the dreams of the people,” he said.