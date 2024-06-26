Live
- International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2024
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
Just In
62.5 MW TPP to come up at Ramagundam: Bhatti
Highlights
Hyderabad: State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that a 62.5 megawatt modern thermal power plant would be set up in...
Hyderabad: State Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that a 62.5 megawatt modern thermal power plant would be set up in Ramagundam. Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress peoples’ representatives from the Karimnagar district submitted a representation to the Energy Minister requesting him to expedite the process of setting up power plant in Ramagundam.
Responding to the request, Bhatti said as promised, the State government would build a power plant in Ramagundam region soon. “A power plant in the Ramagundam area is a long pending demand of the people. We will take measures to fulfil the dreams of the people,” he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS