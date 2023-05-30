64% of Telangana under CCTVs hawk eyes

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali highlighted the increased trust of the public in the state police, attributing it to the government's cooperative approach. He emphasized that Telangana's peace and security have significantly improved due to the friendly policing policy.

The Home Minister, along with Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, inaugurated the Wanaparthi district SP office on Tuesday.

During the event, Minister Ali shared that 64 per cent of CCTV cameras have been successfully installed throughout the state, securing Telangana's position as the top-ranked state in the country in terms of CCTV coverage. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making Telangana's development a national example.

The Home Minister addressed the previous notion that nine out of ten districts would experience further backwardness after the formation of Telangana, clarifying that this prediction proved to be incorrect. He highlighted the efforts made by industries to establish a presence in the state and emphasized that Telangana, formed through KCR's persistence, successfully united all communities and achieved statehood in a peaceful manner