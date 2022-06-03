67 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 7,93,419.

It is reported that Hyderabad registered the highest number of cases with 40.

According to the health bulletin, 27 people recovered from the infection and the number of recoveries till date was 7,88,787.

The recovery rate is at 99.42 per cent.

No deaths were reported due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin reported that 10,489 samples were tested on Thursday and the active cases was said to be 521.