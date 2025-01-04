69th Railway Week celebrations held in Sec’bad division

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 69th railway week celebrations, the Secunderabad division awarded 75 staff and officers the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar award and 36 Performance Efficiency Shields for their exemplary performance for the year 2024.

The General Manager’s Overall Best Performance Shield was received by Bhartesh Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager, Secunderabad division, and Narendra Patil, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada division. 35 Zonal Level Efficiency Shields were presented to various divisions and workshops of the zone. K Hari Kishore, senior commercial manager (reservations), SCR, has been awarded the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, 2024.