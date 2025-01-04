Live
- New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
- Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor
- Close shave for RTC passengers
- Transgenders take pride in new-found respect as traffic assistants
- ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres
- OU move to make tribal students proficient in English
- UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship
- Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt
- Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth
69th Railway Week celebrations held in Sec’bad division
Hyderabad: To commemorate the 69th railway week celebrations, the Secunderabad division awarded 75 staff and officers the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar award and 36 Performance Efficiency Shields for their exemplary performance for the year 2024.
The General Manager’s Overall Best Performance Shield was received by Bhartesh Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager, Secunderabad division, and Narendra Patil, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada division. 35 Zonal Level Efficiency Shields were presented to various divisions and workshops of the zone. K Hari Kishore, senior commercial manager (reservations), SCR, has been awarded the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, 2024.
