70 lakh MT paddy procured: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Friday that the government procured about 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers, which is more than the target. He said the State procured paddy worth Rs 13,690 crore through 6,872 purchase centres.

The paddy was procured more from 12.78 lakh farmers in the State, he claimed at a review meeting. Kamalakar instructed officials to make timely payments to farmers after getting their farm produce.

"We used five crore more gunny bags to procure grains from farmers", the minister said. He claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was helping farmers to get benefits. The 'Rythu Bandhu', Rythu Bheema, 24 hour free power are offered to farmers in the State, he said.

"This can be attributed to the CM's vision; no other State is able to give such financial assistance and schemes. We offer Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers who are reaping golden harvest, he said. The Kaleshwaram water is being used for irrigation of crops as the government spent huge funds on it, he said. The minister stated that the government procured 1.31 lakh MT more paddy against the Centre's suggestion of 70 lakh MT, which is 40 per cent more with 21.21 lakh MT. "As per KCR direction to procure all grains, we lifted stocks from farmers", Kamalakar said. "The CM seeks to provide timely help to farmers; the schemes are proving handy, he added.