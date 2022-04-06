72-year-old hacked to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, an old man was hacked to death. The incident took place near Chnandanagar premises in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to the sources, a 72-year-old identified as Ibrahim Khan was hacked to death by some miscreants. Ibrahim Khan used to work in a cooler repair shop in Chandanagar. Police rushed to the spot and shifted Ibrahim Khan's body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on. The police are reported to have formed teams to nab the culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

In such a similar incident, a man was arrested by the Sanathnagar police on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly hiring a supari killer to kill his wife. According to the sources, a man identified as Venu Gopal is believed to have given Rs 7 lakhs to a man identified as Tirupathi. Gopal is reported to have doubted his wife for cheating on him and wanted to kill her.

However, on the unfortunate night of March 31st, as per the plan, Gopal took his daughter on the pretext of making her to sleep and went out. Gopal then rushed into the house and attacked her. During the incident, his wife sustained a cut on her throat and started screaming for help. Gopal pretending to save her rushed to the spot. Tirupathi felt that Gopal's wife will die and fled the scene. The woman was shifted to a nearby hospital and police registered an attempt to murder case. Analysing the CCTV footage, the police finally nabbed Tirupathi on April 1. Later the police also arrested Gopal after Tirupathi confessed to the crime and spill the beans.

Both Gopal and Tirupathi are residents of a village near Siddipet and Gopal works in a pharmacy store whereas Tirupathi works in the film industry, informed Balanagar ACP Purushotham.