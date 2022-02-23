75% Cut on Pending Traffic challans on offer in Hyderabad

In a relief to the motorists, the traffic police is mulling to introduce a cut on the traffic challan in order to collect all the pending dues.

Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand who held a review on the pending traffic challans in the state along with the city traffic police was found that there is around Rs 600 crores of pending dues from the traffic violators for the last eight years.

After considering the financial unstability of the people during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traffic police is likely to offer a discount to the motorists on the pending challans. A report has been prepared by the traffic police which has been to DGP Mahender Reddy for approval. However, as the DGP was on leave, the report is likely to get approved after he joins the office.

However, the motorists must be curious to know about the discount price to be offered by the police. It is said that the traffic police to offer a subsidy of 75 per cent on the two-wheelers, 50 per cent on cars and 30 per cent on RTC buses. The traffic violators can pay the dues through online or at Mee-Seva centres.

It is to be mentioned that the cut on the traffic challans has not been approved yet by the officials and no official notification has been released.