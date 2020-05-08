75 students from Telangana stranded in Kolkata, to return today

As many as 75 students from Telangana who were stranded in Kolkata due to the lockdown norms will return to the state on Friday, said health minister Eatala Rajender. The minister said that they have made arrangements for three buses to bring back the students.

It is learned that the students were stuck in Kolkata when inter-state travel was banned after lockdown. While a few of them had managed to approach Health Minister who immediately provided inter-State travel permissions and also roped in three buses to transport the students.

On Thursday, three people who returned to Telangana from Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus. The trio were among the 15 new cases reported in the state. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The officials said that four people returned the state by car and three of them tested positive. As they returned from Mumbai, health officials held the tests at King Koti hospital in Hyderabad.