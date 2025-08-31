Live
8 gates of Musi project lifted in Nalgonda
Nalgonda: The district witnessed heavy flood inflows into the Musi Project, prompting officials to lift eight crest gates by 2 ft to release water downstream.
According to project officials, the full reservoir level (FRL) of Musi Project is 645.00 ft, while the present water level has reached 643.60 ft.
The inflow and outflow are currently balanced at 8,815.90 cusecs each.
The project’s full storage capacity is 4.46 TMC, of which 4.09 TMC is presently filled. Water is being released through both canals, with 96.12 cusecs discharged via the right canal and 144.18 cusecs through the left canal.
Officials said that all eight gates have been lifted by two feet to safely discharge the floodwaters downstream.
