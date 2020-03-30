8 held for attacking police in Hyderabad

Eight people were arrested on Monday for attacking police personnel here at Sanath Nagar. The incident occurred when the admin SI Venkateshwarlu, constable Naveen Kumar and other staff who are on patrol duty as a part of COVID-19 security was attacked by a group of youngsters near Allapur on Saturday night.

Getting into details, the police asked the youngsters who gathered on the road to disperse. The youngsters picked up an argument and attacked the police. Due to the assault, the constable Naveen Kumar suffered a fracture and sustained internal injuries.

Based on the complaint registered by the constable, the Sanath Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC. According to the Sanath Nagar SI D Paidi Naidu, the constable and admin SI are undergoing treatment.

The SI also said that the youngsters who attacked the police are the workers in small business establishments.