8 Telangana Gram Panchayats win national awards

Hyderabad: Eight Gram Panchayats from Telangana have been declared the best performing panchayats by the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj. On Wednesday, the ministry announced these prestigious national awards across several distinct categories.

Mandoddi village in Jogulamba Gadwal district won the poverty free and enhanced livelihood category. Other winners include Gowthampur for healthy panchayat and Nellutla for water sufficient panchayat. Sultanpur was named the clean and green panchayat, while Gambhiraopet secured the award for self sufficient infrastructure.

Kongatpally was recognised as a socially secured panchayat and Chimaldari won for good governance. Finally, Aipur in Suryapet district was declared the best women friendly panchayat. These awards highlight the commitment of Telangana villages to rural development and effective local administration.