8-yr-old boy dies of heart stroke in Sircilla

Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a third-class student died of a heart stroke at the school while standing in the mid-day meal queue. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Upper Primary school in Venkatraopalli of Boinpalli Mandal, Rajanna-Sircilla on Tuesday. According to the sources, the student identified as Burra Koushik (8) studying third class in Venkatraopalli collapsed while standing in the mid-day meal queue line.



The school staff provided him with first aid and immediately shifted him to the hospital in Karimnagar. But the doctors declared him brought dead. The reports stated that he died due to a heart stroke.