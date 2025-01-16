Live
9 held for gambling
Acting swiftly on credible information, the Gadwal police led by Town SI Kalyan Kumar and Rural SI Srikant conducted a raid on a gambling den located on the outskirts of Daudar Palli village and arrested 9 persons on charge of gambling.
Gadwal: Acting swiftly on credible information, the Gadwal police led by Town SI Kalyan Kumar and Rural SI Srikant conducted a raid on a gambling den located on the outskirts of Daudar Palli village and arrested 9 persons on charge of gambling. Police seized Rs 59,390 in cash, 7 mobile phones, and 4 motorcycles.
The operation was carried out under the guidance of District SP T. Srinivasa Rao.
The police emphasized their commitment to curbing illegal activities in the region and warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in unlawful practices. Residents are encouraged to report such activities to the authorities to ensure a safe and lawful community.
