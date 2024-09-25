900 Kg of Ganja Seized in Adilabad, Police Arrest Two

Adilabad: In a major operation, the police in Adilabad seized 900 kg of ganja, valued at ₹2.25 crore. The seizure was made after authorities intercepted a container carrying the illegal substance.

A case has been registered against eight suspects, with two individuals already arrested. The police also confiscated the container and two mobile phones used in the operation.

This crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region. Further investigations are underway to trace the remaining suspects involved in the smuggling network.