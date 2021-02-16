A FewSenior Officials Of The Forest Department (IFS) Get Transferred

Several senior officials of the Forest Department (IFS) in Telangana have been transferred. The state government on Tuesday issued orders to this effect. Released a list of transferred officers…

Here is the list of officers who are transferred… Have a look!

• Forest Development CorporationVice Chairman and MD Chandrasekhar Reddy

• B. Srinivas as Field Director, Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

• State Trading Circle Additional PCCF Dr. A.K. Sinha.

• Vinay Kumar as IT, Working Plan Additional PCCF.

• Director of the Forest Academy, P. Venkata Raja Rao.

• Additional responsibilities to Priyanka Varghese as Person in Charge, Forest College, Research Institute.

• Hyderabad Circle Chief Conservator M.J. Akbar.

• Dr. G. Ramalingam as Adilabad Circle Chief Conservator.

• Warangal Circle Chief Conservator SJ Asha.

• Bhima Nayak has been appointed as the Chief Conservator of Kottagudem Circle.

• Mahabubnagar Circle Chief Conservator N. Kshitija.

• B. Saidulu as Chief Conservator of Karimnagar Circle.

• VVL. Subhadra Devi as Nehru Zoo Park Curator.