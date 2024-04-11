A person died in a road accident

Live
One person died on the spot in a road accident on a bridge near Yapatla village of Peddkottapalli mandal.
Nagarkurnool: One person died on the spot in a road accident on a bridge near Yapatla village of Peddkottapalli mandal.
According to local information, Raja (50) of Ambatipalli village of Lingala mandal lost control of his bike and died on the spot when he reached the bridge near Yapatla village. The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
