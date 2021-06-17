A Sub-Committee Of The Telangana Cabinet Will Meet Today To Discuss Hospital Facilities

The state government-appointed cabinet sub-committee will meet today and discuss issues such as Telangana's medical services and improvement of facilities in government hospitals. The sub-committee, chaired by state finance minister Harish Rao, comprises ministers Jagadish Reddy, TalsaniSrinivasYadav, SrinivasGoud, VemulaPrashant Reddy, SabitaIndra Reddy, and SatyavatiRathore. This is the first meeting since the subcommittee was formed. Today's meeting will focus on issues such as medical services in the state and the creation of facilities in hospitals. It is also expected to discuss the research on the best medical services and medical services infrastructure in other countries and states.

However, it is learned that Eatala Rajender was earlier removed as the state medical and health minister. After removing him from the post of health minister, CM KCR kept the portfolio with him. Minister Harish Rao has been selected to lead a ministerial sub-committee to manage the medical health department, while Minister KTR has been given major responsibilities.