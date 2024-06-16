Govt to fill up vacancies in govt hospitals in a big way

Hyderabad: Focused on strengthening the public health sector, the State government will fill up the vacant posts in the State Medical and Health department as well as in government hospitals.

The government has already begun an exercise to fill vacancies in the Medical and Health wing. Notification to fill the vacancies of civil assistant surgeons, lab technicians and staff nurses would be issued soon. To overcome the shortage of doctors to provide better medical services to the people, the government decided to fill up 531 posts of civil assistant surgeons. The Telangana State

Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) will issue a notification to fill the posts soon. After the recruitment of assistant surgeons, the recruitment board will take up the appointment of surgeons as per the demand in the PHCs.

The lab technicians post in the diagnostic test centers are also vacant. Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad will issue a notification for filling up of 193 lab technician

posts. The staff nurses who provide services to the patients will be filled in various hospitals. TSMHSRB will issue notification to fill 31 staff nurses posts.