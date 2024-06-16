Major rejig: 20 IAS officers shifted, posted as Collectors

Hyderabad: State government effected a major reshuffle in the district administration. 20 IAS officers have been transferred and posted as district Collectors. As per the orders issued on Saturday, Muzammil Khan, Collector and District Magistrate, Peddapalli was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Khammam, after V P Gautham was transferred.

Badavath Santhosh, Collector and District Magistrate, Mancherial is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Nagarkurnool, as P Uday Kumar is transferred.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, Joint Managing Director, Transco is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla as Anuraag Jayanti is transferred. On transfer, Anuraag Jayanti is posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Karimnagar as Pamela Satpathy is transferred.

Ashish Sangwan, Collector and District Magistrate, Nirmal is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Kamareddy as Jitesh V.Patil, is transferred. Jitesh V.Patil is now posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Bhadradri Kothagudem as Priyanka Ala is transferred.

Rahul Sharma, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Vikarabad is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally as Bhavesh Mishra is transferred.

On transfer, Koya Sree Harsha, is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Peddapalli as Muzammil Khan is transferred.

P Pravinya, currently serving as Collector and District Magistrate, Warangal is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Hanamkonda as Sikta Patnaik is transferred. Budumajii Satya Prasad, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Khimmam is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistiate, Jagtial as Shaik Yasmeen Basha is transferred.

B Vijiendra, Special Secretary to Government, Transport, Roads &Building Department is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Mahabubnagar as G Ravi is transferred. Kumar Deepak, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Nagarkurnool is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Mancheriai following transfer of Badavath Santhosh.

Prateek Jain, Project Officer, ITDA Bhadrachalam is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Vikarabad as Narayana Reddy is transferred. On transfer, Narayana Reddy, is posted as Collector of Nalgonda as Harichandana Dasari is transferred.

Adarsh Surabhi, Municipal Commissioner of Khammam is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Wanaparthy as Tejas Nandlal Pawar, IAS(2018) transferred. On transfer, Tejas Nandlal Pawar, IAS(2018) is posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Suryapet as S Venkata Rao is transferred.

M Satya Sarada Devi, serving as Joint Secretary to Government Agriculture & Cooperation Department is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Warangal as P Pravinya is transferred.

Divakara T.S., Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Jagityal, is transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Mulugu as lla Tripathi is transferred.

Abhilasha Abhinav, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC is transferred and posted as Collector and Di strict Magistrate, Nirmal as Ashish Sangwan, is transferred.