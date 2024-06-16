Live
- Most restricted Rushikonda project opened to public on Sunday
- Reads for all reasons - From top cop’s memoirs to Bollywood lyrics
- Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements made for Bakrid says SP Harshavardhan Raju
- Hidden Harmonies: Rediscovering the Melodies of Bharat’s past rituals
- Honoring Dad: Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Father's Day
- Breaking the silence: Addressing men’s mental health stigma in India
- Whisky pioneer Paul John advocates for shift in Indian drinking habits
- Modi 3.0: Stock markets to touch new high in 1 yr, say global rating agencies
- Narayana assumes charges as minister, says Amaravati construction to be completed in two years
- Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked
Aakar Asha Hospital conducts screening camp
Hyderabad: Aakar Asha Hospital, renowned for its expertise in treating complex birth defects, debilitating burns, and traumatic injuries conducted screening camp in collaboration with Hyderabad City Police at Bharosa Center HACA Bhavan Hyderabad
The camp was attended by more than 150 patients with birth defects, debilitating burns, and traumatic injuries.
