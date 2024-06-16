  • Menu
Aakar Asha Hospital conducts screening camp

Hyderabad: Aakar Asha Hospital, renowned for its expertise in treating complex birth defects, debilitating burns, and traumatic injuries conducted screening camp in collaboration with Hyderabad City Police at Bharosa Center HACA Bhavan Hyderabad

The camp was attended by more than 150 patients with birth defects, debilitating burns, and traumatic injuries.

