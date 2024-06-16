Vijayawada: CM N Chandrababu Naidu begins Polavaram churn

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has started the process of cleansing the administrative set up and is also focusing on top priority programmes like completion of Polavaram project.

Naidu would be visiting Polavaram on Monday for an on-the-spot study of the status of the project works so that plans to complete the project in the shortest possible time could be worked out. Naidu, who had a meeting with Irrigation officials on Friday, was not happy with the explanations they gave.

It may be recalled that the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his five-year regime made a statement saying that the works were progressing and water would be given to the farmers from 2020 kharif season. He then said by 2021 water would be supplied and before his regime came to an end, he said water would be supplied by 2024 kharif. But the fact is that the project works were stalled and no water can be supplied unless the diaphragm wall which got damaged due to negligence of the previous government was repaired.

Hence, Naidu decided to revive the old practice of Monday as Polavaram Day. On the other hand he has also started the process of cleansing the administrative system. Naidu held a meeting with Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad and GDP Harish Kumar Gupta. It is learnt that a massive reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers is on the cards. IAS officers Praveen Prakash, Shasibhushan, Ajay Jain, Srilakshmi, Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, Muralidhar Reddy and a few others may be asked to report to GAD. IPS officers PSR Anjaneyulu, Rajendranath Reddy, Kolli Raghurama Reddy, Sanjay, and Sunil Kumar are likely to be transferred.

Naidu said that the government was examining what legal action should be taken against the officials who were alleged to have violated the rules in their discharge of duties.

Naidu, who visited the TDP party for the first time after becoming CM, pulled up police officials for putting up barricades inside the party office. He said the police need to get out of the hangover of the YSRCP regime. “I never interacted with my party workers with the help of the police. If the rush is heavy, some mechanism to regulate them should be worked out but no one should try to create a gap between him and the party workers,” he told them.