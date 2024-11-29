  • Menu
A Teenager's Fight for Justice: Hyderabad Court Sentences Father to Life for Heinous Crime

Highlights

A harrowing case of betrayal and resilience, a teenage girl in Hyderabad secured justice against her own father, who had sexually assaulted her multiple times has seen the light.

The XII Additional Sessions Court in Nampally recently sentenced the 38-year- old man to life imprisonment and awarded Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the 14-year- old survivor.

What's more shocking is the mother claims that the girl is lying in order to get adopted by the aunt's family who's supporting her.

To question that, that family and the girl gave the details, supporting statements and evidence. Hence, the court sided with girl and punished the father.

