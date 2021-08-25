Aadhaar linkage may act as a restraint on drunkards

I would definitely support the demand on the government to link Aadhaar to purchase of liquor.

This is definitely going to assess how many in the country are drinking alcohol and how frequently. This way, one can know how much money of the people is being spent just for liquor.

We all know there are lakhs of families that are being ruined due to addiction to alcohol by menfolk.

If Aadhaar is linked to sale of liquor, maybe we can control sale of liquor to those who are frequently drinking and wasting their money.

That way the government can protect habitual drinkers from spoiling their careers and ruining their families.