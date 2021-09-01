Aadhaar linkage will create a better society

If Aadhaar is linked with the sale of liquor, it can help solve many problems.

It will certainly deter young children who are found buying and consuming liquor at many places now.

In fact, it's the duty of the government to eliminate such distressing trend by linking Aadhaar with the sale of liquor as it can curb such problems.

It will also bring transparency in liquor sale and how much a person consuming alcohol and how much they are spending on it will be known to them. It will also help in creating a better society.