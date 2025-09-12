Live
Aadi slams BRS for ‘misleading’ farmers on Kaleshwaram project
“Some people are spreading false propaganda by putting up flexi banners saying, ‘If there's no Kaleshwaram, there is no water’. But in reality water is being supplied from the Yellampalli project"
Rajanna Sircilla: Launching scathing attack on BRS, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas said that certain political parties are spreading false propaganda over the Kaleshwaram project and misleading farmers.
“Some people are spreading false propaganda by putting up flexi banners saying, ‘If there's no Kaleshwaram, there is no water’. But in reality water is being supplied from the Yellampalli project," he flayed.
Aadi was speaking at event organised to distribute sanction orders worth Rs 15 lakh under Special Development Funds for the construction of community buildings for various caste associations in Lalapalli, Balanagar, and Tippapur areas of Vemulawada on Thursday.
Aadi also inaugurated new transformers at Balanagar and performed the bhoomi puja for the construction of Reddy Community Hall and other community halls.
Aadi further pointed out that no water was stored this year at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla of the Kaleshwaram project.
According to the report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority, storing water would be unsafe and could cause danger to the 40 downstream villages.
Despite knowing these facts, some political groups are trying to mislead the public for their political gain, he said.
He also reminded that the Ellampalli project was constructed under the leadership of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and added that water is coming from the Sriramsagar project, which was built by the Congress government.
To raise public awareness, Aadi Srinivas suggested displaying photos of the current water flow situation at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla in the villages.
Further, he disclosed that the PC Ghose Commission investigated alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, and Chief Minister Revanta Reddy took a decisive step by referring the case to a CBI inquiry during the Assembly session.
Aadi Srinivas assured that the government is taking strong measures in line with people’s aspirations and will continue working for
their welfare.