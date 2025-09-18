Aarogyasri services in hosps go for a toss; patients put in a tizzy

Hyderabad: The Aarogyasri services were stopped by private hospitals in the state, leading to inconvenience to the patients who had surgeries. The Aarogyasri kiosks in various private hospitals looked empty even as the relatives of the patients inquiring about restart of the services.

Despite requests from the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha and the Aarogyasri Trust CEO Uday Kumar, the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) had announced their decision to stop the Aarogyasri services in all their hospitals. They have alleged that the government had to pay Rs 1,400 crore dues.

However, the common people had to face inconvenience because of the stoppage of services. The Aarogyasri Help Desk gave a deserted look and the poor patients who are the white card holders were puzzled to see that the services were not being provided. In a private hospital in the city, the management had pasted a poster stating that ‘Aarogyasri services not available’. A patient J Srinivas, who came from Nalgonda said, “I have come from Nalgonda without knowing that the services were stopped. The staff said that there will be no OP and other services. They are asking us to make payment for the services. We Don’t know whom to ask,” said Srinivas.

While the government has said it was not possible for it to give Rs 1,400 crore at one go and it would pay Rs 100 crore every month, the network hospitals said that the government should at least release Rs 500 crore every month stating that they have huge delays.

Guardian Hospital Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Kali Prasad said that they had been meeting the CEO for the last two months. He is responding positively but the problems are not getting solved. Aarogyasri service is a boon for poor people.

The Aarogyasri service has attracted ‘Anarogyam’ (become sick). There was no thought from the previous government or the present government to provide better services to the poor under Aarogyasri. There are no reviews. The rulers are not interested to strengthen and only unilateral decisions, one side arguments are brought forward. “We are stakeholders. Hospitals are catalysts in between people and the government. Their decisions were forced on us. We have been accepting the packages till 15 years without revision. If you don’t give money, how can we run the hospital? We are unable to run the hospital. We apologise to people but we are stopping the services and bringing our plight to the notice of the government,” said the doctor.

Dr Sridhar, Chairman of CVVM Hospitals in Karimnagar said that they were not in a position to manage and run the hospital. In order to run the hospital we had to take the call of suspension of services.

“The package prices are ten years old. Still the prices of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time were provided. Medical equipment costs have increased hence the government should enhance packages,” said Dr Sridhar.