Aasara pension scheme a boon for many

Hyderabad: The sanction of old-age pensions after the eligible age was reduced to 57 years has come as a pleasant surprise for many beneficiaries in the Old city. Moreover, with the government gave approvals to more number of pleas under different categories, the eligible beneficiaries for the schemes in the southern part of the city had turned out in large numbers, over 30,000 pension cards were distributed.

The welfare scheme provides pensions to old people, widows, patients suffering from elephantiasis, AIDS, physically disabled persons, beedi workers and single women. The Telangana Government is providing a monthly pension to Rs 3,016 for differently abled persons and Rs 2,016 for others. Also, monthly pension is being extended to dialysis patients as well.

After the sanction letters were issued to them without any problems. Most of the beneficiaries said that they had applied for the pensions and had not made any rounds to the government offices or to the offices of the legislators.

"I am getting a pension for the last two years from the government, I am thankful to the Chief Minister for the scheme. This pension helps me to meet my daily expenses," said Shaik Kareem, a resident of Bahadurpura.

"I had applied for the pension at a MeeSeva and got a call to inform me that the pension is sanctioned. I am thankful to the government for sanctioning the pension without any issue," said a beneficiary Jaya after collecting the sanction letter from MLA Malakpet. Likewise, thousands of beneficiaries were happy to receive the scheme cards.

For the last few days, the AIMIM legislators have been distributing the Aasara pension scheme cards among beneficiaries in Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Yakutpura, Nampally and Karwan constituencies. In these six constituencies over 30,000 scheme cards were distributed among beneficiaries.

According to the official figures, in Bahadurpura constituency, till now 6,606 people were benefited with the Aasara pension. Earlier, the figure of the beneficiaries was low and after the age limit was reduced to 57 years, over 3,000 more eligible beneficiaries were added," said the official at Bahadurpura Mandal office.

Meanwhile, in Karwan earlier, the figure of eligible applicants was 9,397 and now more 6,478 beneficiaries were added. On Thursday, a total of 15,926 Aasara pension cards were distributed, collectively in Shaikpet, Golconda, and Asif Nagar mandals.

Whereas in Charminar, a total 4,801 scheme cards were distributed. A total of 1,000 cards were distributed each in Malakpet and Yakutpura constituencies. In Yakutpura, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri distributed the cards. And, in Nampally, 500 cards were distributed, while distributing scheme cards among people, Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj said, "Eligible persons, who did not get the Aasara pensions now for various reasons, will get them shortly."