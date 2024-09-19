Live
Abhaya Hastam docus distributed
Aija: As part of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, the state government on Wednesday distributed certification documents for gas cylinders which would be provided at Rs 500 under the AbhayaHastham scheme. Respective ration dealers handed over the certificates to eligible beneficiaries.
The dealers informed that the allocation of gas cylinders would be based on the average gas use of each family over the past three years, with a yearly limit on the number of cylinders. The amount for the limited number of cylinders would be credited directly to the consumers’ bank accounts.
A total of 5,400 eligible beneficiaries were selected in Aija town. Certification documents would only be available at the specific ration shop where the individual is registered.