Abolish GST on handloom, textile, KTR writes to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao launched a campaign to further bring down financial distress experienced by poor handloom weavers.

The Minister wrote a Postcard addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the 5 per cent GST on handloom clothes and raw materials.

Earnestly appealing the weavers in the State to write postcards to the PM highlighting the issue, KTR has asked everyone who are fond of handloom products to join the campaign. On the occasion, he mentioned the significance of the handlooms sector in the struggle for India's freedom, history of the handlooms art.

Minister took the issues faced by handloom weavers to the notice of the central government on multiple occasions. However, he said that a positive response was not received from the central government. He said that the Central government which has scrapped welfare programmes for the weavers has imposed GST on the handloom products and raw materials. After agriculture, the handlooms sector is the second largest sector to generate employment. Minister KTR said that GST on handloom products has to be rolled back on humanitarian grounds.