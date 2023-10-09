ABP - C-voter gives slight edge to Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ABP C-voter pre poll survey has given a slight advantage to Indian National Congress party (INC), according to the opinion poll conducted by the ABP-C-Voter conglomerate, though the INC has been placed at the top rung with 48-60 seats in the assembly elections in November, It might have to face tough competition from Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headed by K Chandrashekar Rao which may get 43-55 seats. The poll survey puts BJP at 5-11 seats.

The BJP, despite PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah leading its campaign, in Telangana might not make any substantial gain the vote share or in the seats as per the opinion poll. It could be recalled here that another major survey made by Lok Poll in the last week had also placed INC in the number one slot with a moderate lead over the nearest competitor -BRS.

INC can gain nearly 39% vote share in an upswing of 10.5%, followed by the ruling BRS at 37% in a decline of 9.4% vote share. Deciphering the pre-poll opinion poll with Hans India, indepenent pollsters stated that the swing has been possible due to the fact that INC has been active in OBC and Micro OBC caste survey which it had been promoting as a main campaign plank. The party has been projected to jump from 28.3 per cent vote share in the last elections to 38.8 per cent which could be the biggest leap among the spectrum of parties contesting in Telangana State. Its closest competitor BRS has been projected to suffer a reverse swing of 9.4 per cent. The BRS had secured a vote share of 46.9 per cent in the last elections but this time it will trail behind the INC 37.5 per cent vote share.

The BJP is also projected to secure 16% of votes, an increase of 9.3% of votes from the last elections if it is any consolation.