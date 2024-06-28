ABVP activists demands to remove The DEO from her duties

Gadwal: There was a protest or at the District Education Officer (DEO) office demanding various reforms in the education sector. The demands included setting up adequate infrastructure in government schools, controlling fees in private corporate schools, and ensuring the implementation of the Right to Education Act.

During the protest, Suresh, the ABVP Gadwal district convener, likely made statements regarding the challenges faced by students due to insufficient infrastructure in schools. This action underscores the community's concerns and advocacy for improving educational standards and access for all students.The group has demanded the immediate dismissal of the incompetent District Education Officer (DEO) for failing to take action against private corporate schools. They criticized the state government for its inability to address issues in the education sector and warned that they would besiege the secretariat if their demands are not met.

The group has outlined specific demands to address various issues in the education sector, emphasizing the need for immediate and effective government action. They have called for:

Immediate Implementation of the Fee Control Act: Enforce the Fee Control Act to regulate and control school fees without delay.

Strict Action Against Book and Uniform Sales : Take stringent measures against private and corporate school owners who are illegally selling books and uniforms.

Recognition and Derecognition of Schools : Recognize and derecognize private schools based on their adherence to established norms and regulations.

Address Teacher Shortages : Fill all vacant teacher posts, amounting to over 24,000, through a Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment drive.

Appointment of Support Staff : Appoint attendants and scavengers in government schools to maintain cleanliness and provide necessary support.

Investigate Mid-Day Meal Irregularities : Investigate and address irregularities in the mid-day meal program in government schools, take action against officials serving substandard food, and ensure quality food for students.

Reserve Seats for Poor Students : Enforce the Right to Education Act by reserving 25 percent of seats in private schools for poor students.

