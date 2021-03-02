Academic standards on the decline: Prof Kodandaram

Warangal: Telangana Jana Samithi chief Prof Kodandaram has said that TRS, which came to power by promising to fulfill the aspirations of the people, failed to realise them even after seven years of its rule.

Prof Kodandaram, who is contesting for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency seat, interacted with morning walkers at Waddepally cheruvu on Monday.

He told them that the TRS government ignored the very concept of Telangana Movement - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment) and focused on looting the people's money in the name of redesigning irrigation projects. "KCR pushed the surplus State into a debt trap," he said.

Prof Kodandaram alleged that KCR was throttling the voice of Opposition and foisting false cases against those who raise their voice against his governance.

Academic standards have come down in the State with TRS ignoring the education sector. "All the universities in the State are without vice-chancellors, teaching and non-teaching staff.

He said that the time has come for the people to teach KCR a fitting lesson. He sought the people to think before voting.