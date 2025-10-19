ACB Conducts Raids on RTA Check Posts Across Telangana

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a series of lightning raids on Regional Transport Authority (RTA) check posts throughout Telangana on Sunday. These operations targeted various check posts in districts including Sangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Komaram Bheem, with searches commencing late on Saturday night.

In Sangareddy district, the ACB officials conducted a raid at the interstate RTA check post in Madgi, while simultaneous inspections took place at the Aswaraopet interstate border check post in Bhadradri Kothagudem. In Kamareddy district, searches were carried out at the Salabatpur RTO check post in Madnur mandal.

During these operations, ACB officials seized a total of Rs. 1,26,000 in cash at the Boraj check post, along with Rs. 5,100 at the Wankidi check post in Komaram Bheem district, and an additional Rs. 3,000 in illegal cash at other locations. Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 51,300 was confiscated from private individuals at the Pondurthi RTA check point in Bikkanoor mandal, also in Kamareddy district.

These raids coincided with heightened travel during the Diwali festival, prompting concerns of potential corruption at RTA check posts as motorists journey from Telangana to neighbouring states. Responding to these allegations, ACB officials intensified their scrutiny of check posts in the region's border districts.