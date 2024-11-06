ACB Cracks Down on Formula E Racing Scams – 55 Crore Payments to Foreign Firms Uncovered

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered massive irregularities in the management of Formula E racing in the state. According to the latest update from the ACB, large-scale corruption was identified within the organisation and operation of the Formula E series, leading to a detailed investigation.

During their inquiry, ACB officials reviewed files in the RE records and discovered that a staggering amount of 55 crore rupees was paid to foreign firms and representatives under questionable circumstances. The ACB is now intensifying its scrutiny into these payments, and is preparing to issue notices to the relevant companies, based on municipal department records.

Notably, the ACB is also considering issuing notices to prominent figures who played key roles in the Formula E management during the previous government. As part of their ongoing investigation, the ACB has made it clear that they will take stringent action against those responsible, emphasising their commitment to bringing the culprits to justice.

This case is far from over, and the authorities have hinted that more details will soon emerge, possibly making this racing scandal take a few sharp turns before the final lap. Let’s just say, it looks like the only thing "speeding" here is the investigation.