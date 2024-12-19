ACB Files Case Against Former Minister KTR for Misuse of Government Funds

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), alleging misuse of government funds. The case was filed following accusations that public resources were diverted for personal or unauthorized use during his tenure in office.

The ACB has booked KTR under four sections, including Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

According to reports, the allegations against KTR involve serious financial irregularities, and the ACB has initiated a thorough investigation to gather evidence. The move has sparked political debates, with opposition parties calling for a fair and transparent inquiry.