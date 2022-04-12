ACB traps corrupted bill collector, held

Turkayamjal: An outsourcing bill collector of Turkayamjal Municipal office was caught red-handed by anti-corruption department officials for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Tuesday.

According to ACB DSP Suryanarayana, a resident of Dwarka Nagar in the Turkayamjal area, Harshavardhan Reddy contacted Turkayamjal Municipal Outsourcing Employee Bill Collector Naresh Goud for his house number and Naresh demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for allotting the house number. Harshvardhan then approached the ACB officials.

ACB officials caught Naresh Goud red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from Harshvardhan at the Turkyanjal municipal office. ACB DCP said that the outsourcing employee would be remanded after the investigation. The ACB officials are also investigating the Turkayamjal Municipal Commissioner, Manager and RI.