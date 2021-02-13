Acharya movie shooting in Yellandu from March 7 to 15

Khammam: The unit of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's movie 'Acharya' is planning to shoot in Yellandu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. On Friday, movie director Koratala Siva met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here and discussed movie shooting schedules.

Siva informed that the movie shooting is planned to conduct from March 7 to 15 in Yellandu JK mines in opencast and underground mine areas. The shooting will be conducted with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja.

The director further informed that he applied for permission for shooting and it was approved by the officials. Khammam is better place for shooting and appreciated Minster Ajay, who developed Khammam town as tourism spot.

Minister Ajay said that they were giving good support to movie shootings in the district and assured of providing best accommodation to Mega heroes Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Teja in Khammam.