Achieve targets to meet increasing coal demand: SCCL CMD

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar instructed the general managers (GMs) of all areas to achieve targets fixed for their respective areas for coal production, transport and over burden. In the last three months, demand for coal has come down due to Covid-19 pandemic, but now since all Industries are recovering, the demand for coal is also growing, he said.



He held a video conference with company directors, advisors and GMs of all areas on Thursday from Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on the situation of coal production, transport, and status of the corona. He instructed the GMs to put a special focus on coal production as the demand for coal is growing from the Industries who are procuring coal from Singareni.

He said 1.30 lakh tons of coal per day should be produced and transported in September, 1.50 lakh tons in October and

between 1.60 lakh to 1.80 lakh tons in November. Targets should be achieved on a war footing and brought back to normalcy, he said.

Sridhar instructed overburden digging should be picked up mainly in open cast mines and from now on, 13 lakh cubic meters of Over Burden (OB) needs to be removed. Coal production in the new OC mines should be as per targets. He said that all permissions for the GDK-5 OC mine at Ramagundam-1 area need to be procured and plans are to be made to start production from January.

He instructed the marketing department that agreements need to be made with customers for purchase from Singareni and entire coal needs to be produced and transported without having any stocks.

Singareni has taken up steps for corona prevention like no other coal company. Rapid tests, purchase of medicines, special medical facilities, corona preventive measures on a large scale in mines and colonies have been taken up and these need to be increased much more, he instructed. He suggested all the employees not to fear corona and get tested if there are any symptoms at company hospitals and if it is positive then they can avail medical facilities being in

quarantine.

Directors of the company S Chandrashekar and N Balaram, ED Coal Movement J Allwyn, Advisor (Mining) DN Prasad, Advisor (Forestry) K Surendra Pandey, GM (CDN) K Ravishankar and general managers of 11 areas participated in the video conference.