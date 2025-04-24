Live
Action sought against those not issuing pay slips
Wanaparthy: At the employment worksite in Suguru, Pebbair mandal, representatives of the Telangana Agricultural Labour Union Wanaparthy district secretary M Anjaneyulu, Pebbair mandal secretary R. Devanna and Srirangapur mandal secretary Jayaramulu spoke with labourers to understand their issues.
Even though five weeks have passed since labourers in Suguru completed their work, they have not received their wages to this day. It has been reported that pay slips have not been issued to hundreds of labourers for the past two and a half years. There are no tents at the worksite; ORS packets are not being provided; despite walking four km and working in scorching heat, there is no provision of tent; there is also no access to drinking water; though it is responsibility of DRDO PD, the Pebbair MPDO, and APO to provide basic amenities, they are acting irresponsibly; supervision of DRDO PD is clearly inadequate; action must be taken against the MPDO and APO, who failed in issuing pay slips.
Action should be taken against field assistants and secretaries who have not issued even a single pay slip to labourers over the last two years. The officials warned that protests will be held until justice is done for labourers and their problems are resolved.