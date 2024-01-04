Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in TS

Hyderabad: Business conglomerate Adani Group has expressed its keenness to set up a data centre and aerospace park in the state. Adani Group representatives, led by CEO of Adani Ports and SEZs Karan Adani and CEO of Defence and Aerospace Ashish Rajvanshi, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister assured the Adani delegation that the state government would provide the required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from the Adani Group to set up industries in Telangana, even as the Adani representatives said the group would continue existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new ones.

The Adani Group delegation said the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of government in Telangana.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present at the meeting.