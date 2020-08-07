Add columns for persons with disabilities in medical forms: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court on Thursday directed the State government to put a column in the medical forms being filled up by the persons who are undergoing sample testing or who are undergoing the treatment are suffering from physical disability or not. So that it will be easier for the department to collect the appropriate data with regard to the number of persons with a physical disability who may be suffering from Covid-19.

The High Court Chief Justice bench was hearing upon a plea filed by Karnati Ganesh seeking to implement the comprehensive disability-inclusive guidelines issued by the Central Government for protection and safety of differently-abled persons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary to Government of Telangana for Women, Children, Disabled Department D Divya informed the court that 19 physically challenged inmates of Government hostels were hospitalised in Nature Cure hospital, Ameerpet, Hyderabad for Covid-19 treatment.

Moreover, she personally visited the hospital and interacted with the patients, the visually challenged patients are being given nutritious food and all being looked after well by two caretakers who have been appointed by the department.

Further, she submitted that so far the government has granted a special fund for Covid-19 for dealing with the problems faced by the people with disability to a tune of Rs 3.5 crore. Out of the said amount Rs one crore has been spent. The department does have Rs 2.5 crore. In case more funds are required looking after the needs the department will request the government to sanction the amount, Divya said.

Chief Justice RS Chauhan further directed the State to implement the recommendations made by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for creating the accessibility features like testing centres, quarantine centres, isolation wards in the hospitals and the guidelines issued by ICMR.

The CJ Bench also directed the State Government to issue circulars with regard to the health care workers and their sensitisation towards their needs and special care required by the persons with disability.

The High Court directed the Secretary to State Government Ms Divya to submit the report with regard to the implementation of directions of the court and posted the matter to 27 August 2020.

How can students under 5th grade stay online for hours: HC

The High Court questioned the State Government how the private schools are conducting online classes when the State is yet to take a decision on the academic year.

The High Court Chief Justice Bench observed that there is a psychological and physical impact on children, how can students under fifth-grade stay online for hours. Because the attention of the child of such age group cannot be more than 10 minutes and if one still forces a child to sit in front of a screen for 4 hours, it will adversely affect the child both mentally and physically, CJ pointed out.

The High Court Chief Justice Bench heard the PIL filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association alleging that conducting online classes by private schools as illegal, arbitrary, violation of Articles 14 and 21. Further, the petitioner urged to take action against the schools for collecting Fees in violation of GO RT No. 46.

Special GP Sanjeev Kumar informed the Court that the State Cabinet had met on 5th August 2020 and took a decision on the issue of the schools holding Online and Distance Education classes. Very shortly, an official announcement will be made by the Government by issuing a Notification and a GO.

The Indian Council for Technical Research and Development has formulated certain guidelines and submitted them to the Central Government. The Central Government has further issued a circular directing all the States and Union Territories to formulate their own guidelines. Therefore, It may not be possible to have a uniform Time Table with regard to the teaching hours, Sanjeev Kumar added.

Chief Justice Chauhan, rather expressed surprise on the submission made by the Special GP and said, On one hand, the State says that an official announcement is yet to be out on this issue and on the other hand all the private schools are asking the parents to cough up fees towards online classes. Why can't the State Government come up with a clear decision, why is it saying " Maybe Yes or Perhaps Not". This is a contradictory statement made by the State.

Counsel for CBSE Ms Chaya Devi has sought 2 Weeks time to file the stand of the CBSE on this issue.

Further, the bench expressed anguish over the functioning of Oakridge and Delhi Public Schools, which according to the information, are holding Online classes to its children for 4 to 5 hours with a 20 mins break, which will seriously affect the child physically and mentally.

The CJ Bench directed the State Government, CBSE to file counter-affidavits and the matter posted to 27th August 2020.