Additional Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Boys' Hostel in Wanaparthy

Additional Collector Conducts Surprise Visit to Boys Hostel in Wanaparthy
Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateshwarlu made a surprise inspection of the boys' hostel in Aijayya Colony, Wanaparthy town.

On Monday evening, the Additional Collector made a surprise inspection of the hostel and inspected the cleanliness of the kitchen and the quality of food.

Since the government has increased the mess charges of students by 40 percent, he ordered the warden to ensure that there is no deficiency in quality or sanitation. He spoke to the students and found out the problems.

