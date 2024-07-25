Additional Collector Emphasizes Strict Action Against Child labour

Gadwal: In a bid to combat child labor, District Additional Collector Narsingh Rao issued a stern warning that employers hiring children under 14 years of age will face criminal charges. This announcement was made during a review meeting of Operation Muskan, held by the District Welfare Department at the integrated district office on Monday.

Narsingh Rao highlighted that Operation Muskan will be conducted from July 1 to 31, focusing on identifying and rescuing missing children, who will then be reunited with their families. He underscored the legal implications of depriving children of their rights, asserting that children under 14 should be in school, not at work.

He elaborated that rescued child laborers will be admitted to dormitories for re-education. The initiative will also extend to identifying beggars, garbage collectors, and street children. So far, 14 child laborers have been rescued in the district under Operation Muskan. The program sees active participation from officials of various departments, working in coordination to eradicate child labor entirely.

Narsingh Rao directed District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) to identify and protect children working in hazardous environments such as brick kilns and construction sites. He stressed the importance of raising public awareness to eliminate child labor and called for collaborative efforts to ensure the success of Operation Muskan.

The meeting saw participation from key officials including District Child Welfare Officer Sudharani, District Education Officer Indira, Child Welfare Chairperson Sahadeva, Assistant Labor Officer Venugopal, CDPOs, NGOs, Child Line staff, and other related officials.