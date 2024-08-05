Additional SP Directed the police to Assure immediate Action on every Complaint

Gadwal: The Additional SP of the Gadwal district, Mr. K. Guna Shekhar, has directed police officers to take immediate action on every complaint received at the police station without any delay and ensure justice for the victims.



As part of the Monday Prajavani program, the Additional SP received 12 complaints from victims from various parts of the district at the district police office.

He then spoke with the respective police officers over the phone to ascertain what actions had been taken on the complaints received at the police station so far. The Additional SP instructed the police officers to take immediate action, conduct investigations, and submit reports on the respective complaints.

Today's complaints included - Land disputes: 0-8 Altercations: 02- Missing case: 01- Crop damage: 01