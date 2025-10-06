Additional SP Venkateswarlu Visits Bharosa Center

Nagar kurnool: Additional SP of the district, N. Venkateswarlu, visited the Bharosa Center in the district headquarters on Monday.

He directly observed the activities at the center and discussed with the staff about the services provided to women victims. He emphasized the need to improve the speed and efficiency in resolving cases.

The SP directed the staff to deal with victims with more empathy and pay special attention to record maintenance and protecting the confidentiality of victims.

He stated that the Bharosa Center should serve as a supportive hub addressing the psychological, physical, and social issues faced by women and children. The staff should create a positive environment to encourage victims to come forward and share their problems.

The visit was attended by Bharosa Center SI Veena Reddy and other staff members.